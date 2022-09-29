Breakaway Music Festival Postponed Due to Approaching Storm

CONCORD, N.C. — The Breakaway Music Festival scheduled for this weekend has been postponed because of the expected tropical storm conditions

Organizers posted on their web site: “Due to unsafe weather conditions in and around the Charlotte/Concord areas caused by Hurricane Ian and additional severe weather conditions forecasted for the weekend, we have made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to postpone Breakaway Carolina.”

The statement continues “the health & safety of our patrons, employees, & artists is our top priority. After consulting with government officials, we cannot confidently produce the safe and secure event our community deserves. Breakaway Carolina will be rescheduled to Spring 2023.”

Organizers say all ticket buyers will receive more information via email in the coming week.