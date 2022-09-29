Edge On The Clock: Katie Couric Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Veteran journalist Katie Couric says she was diagnosed with breast cancer a few months ago and has undergone treatment. Couric explained on her website she had a mammogram after her OBGYN reminded her she was past due. Additional screening revealed a tumor, which she had removed in July. Couric is urging women to get their annual mammogram, and says she hopes this is a teachable moment that will save lives.

Plus, people in Florida are doing their best to take care of their pets as Hurricane Ian hits. Sam Hobbs posted a TikTok, showing how she put her contact info on a laminated card and braided and zip tied it into her horse’s mane in case anything happens to him. She said she is leaving him outside, with plenty of hay, fearing that keeping him in a barn could be dangerous if the barn collapses.

And, Charlotte singles, listen up. Netflix’s popular reality show Love Is Blind is casting in the Queen City for its next season. Producers say they are looking for single men and women who are brave, open-minded and ready for a committed relationship. In Love Is Blind, singles get to know each other while separated by a wall. They get to meet in person for the first time after a marriage proposal. You can apply online.

Click “play” on the video above to see more about these Edge On The Clock stories!