Florida Anchor Uses Condom To Keep Mic Protected While Covering Hurricane Ian

CHARLOTTE, NC — NBC2’s Anchor Kyla Galer is defending her stand on why she chose to use a condom to protect her microphone. Galer was out in Fort Myers, Florida covering Hurricane Ian when it made landfall as a Category 4 storm Wednesday.

While Galer was out reporting live on Hurricane Ian, viewers started to notice something different with the mic she was using.

Galer then took to Instagram and defended her decision.

“A lot of people are asking what is on my microphone,” she said. “It is what you think it is. It’s a condom. It helps protect the gear. You can’t get these mics wet. There’s a lot of wind and a lot of rain, so we gotta do what we gotta do and that is put a condom on the microphone.”

Florida reporter confirms she’s protecting her microphone with a condom during Hurricane Ian coverage pic.twitter.com/siAbuVYM5v — DomisLive NEWS (@domislivenews) September 28, 2022

Fellow Fort Meyers reporter Jeff Butera shared a close-up of Galer’s mic and defended the method.

“WE PRACTICE SAFE HURRICANE REPORTING,” he tweeted. “Yes, it’s a condom. Nothing better to waterproof a microphone. My Waterman Broadcasting colleague @kylagaler has been fielding lots of questions, haha. Moment of levity in this nasty storm…#HurricaneIan.”