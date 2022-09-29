Subaru South Blvd Presents: For The Love Of Pets Day, Saturday October 8th

CHARLOTTE, NC — Subaru South Blvd and CMPD Animal Care & Control are working together to bring Mecklenburg County residents and their pets, For The Love of Pets Day!

The event is happening at CMPD Animal Care & Control on Saturday, October 8th. Free clinic services will be available from 8:00 AM to 10:45 AM with fee-waived adoptions from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Clinic services include:

Free pet exam with core vaccines

Free microchips

Free Pet I.D. tags

Free COVID-19 vaccines for humans

For more information about Subaru South Blvd and how it is dedicated locally to the Subaru Love Promise, click here.

For more information about CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org.