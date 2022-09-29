Windy & Wet All Day Friday

ALERTS:

– Hurricane Warnings have been issued for the entire coast of South Carolina.

– Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for central and eastern North Carolina including the Piedmont and southern Foothills. This does include the Charlotte Metro.

– Flash Watch in effect for most of the area Friday afternoon through Saturday morning

– Wind Advisory in effect for the western Piedmont, Foothills and Avery county.

LOCAL IMPACTS:

WIND: Sustained 20-30 mph with a few gusts up to 50 mph.

RAIN: 3-5” with isolated higher amounts possible.

FLOODING: Medium threat. There will likely be some flooding.

POWER OUTAGES: Scattered

TORNADOES: Very low threat. The threat will be a bit higher for the eastern Carolinas.

TIMING:

– This is going to be an all day Friday event. With dry air building in, rain chances will be much lower Saturday and Sunday.

– Rain will start Friday morning, moving in from the southeast and pushing northwest, and stick around through the day. The heaviest rain and strongest wind will arrive Friday afternoon. Rain will taper off Friday late evening.

Ian is currently a strong Tropical Storm, but is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane soon. The third landfall will likely be somewhere near Charleston, South Carolina. The Low Country of South Carolina can expect significant coastal flooding, hurricane force wind and numerous power outages.

Tomorrow will be a MESS. Be careful!

Kaitlin