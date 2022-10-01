Arson Investigation Underway After Person Found Dead In Burned Home

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Arson investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire in Kings Mountain where a person was found dead. The Kings Mountain Fire Department responded to a home on Cansler Street just after 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters say upon arrival, the fire was already out. When firefighters entered the home they found the body of a man among the fire debris.

The name of the man has not been released. The State Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist the King’s Mountain Police Department in its investigation.