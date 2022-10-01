Ian a Post Tropical Storm with Thousands Losing Power Across the Region

1/8

Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, SC coast Friday afternoon. Myrtle Beach recorded its third highest storm surge on record of just over 5 feet.

As of the 11 am update from the National Hurricane Center, Ian is a post-tropical cyclone located 160 miles WSW of Roanoke. Flood watches are in place for parts of Virginia and West Virginia as this storm is still producing showers and breezy conditions. It will dissipate over south central Virginia over the next 24 hours.

More than 350,000 were without power across the Carolinas. As of 11 am Saturday, more than 300,000 were still without power with 10,000 of those customers in Mecklenburg county.

Rainfall totals ranged from 1-3″ across the region with a few streams and creeks overflowing their banks. Wind damage was the worst impact of the storm with multiple reports of trees down and power outages. The highest gusts ranged from 40-50 mph Friday night.

Clouds will stick around for much of Saturday with temperatures remaining cool – highs will struggle to break out of the low 60s. Showers will gradually taper off in the mountains. Drier air will fill in for the rest of the weekend.

Continued Impacts

Power Outages

Scattered power outages will continue as utility crews are working thousands across the area. Remember to charge your phone and have a backup power supply

