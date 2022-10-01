What You Can Save and What You Should Throw Out from Your Fridge After Losing Power

More than 350,000 lost power across the Carolinas after Hurricane Ian made landfall Friday afternoon. As of 11 am Saturday morning, more than 10,000 in Mecklenburg county alone remain in the dark.
Even if your fridge is still cool, some of that food may have spoiled. According to the USDA, perishable foods like meat, dairy and leftovers should be tossed after 4 hours. Once the temperature of your fridge gets above 40F, then the clock begins ticking on what you can save and what needs to be thrown away. Many perishable foods that need to stay in the fridge become unsafe to eat after being held above 40F for more than 2 hours.
If you’re still unsure, here’s a handy list from USDA:
|Type of Food
|Held above 40 °F for more than 2 hours
|Meat, poultry, seafood
|Raw or leftover cooked meat, poultry, fish, or seafood;
soy meat substitutes
|Discard
|Thawing meat or poultry
|Discard
|Salads: Meat, tuna, shrimp, chicken, or egg salad
|Discard
|Gravy, stuffing, broth
|Discard
|Lunchmeats, hot dogs, bacon, sausage, dried beef
|Discard
|Pizza with any topping
|Discard
|Canned hams labeled “Keep Refrigerated”
|Discard
|Canned meats and fish, opened
|Discard
|Casseroles, soups, stews
|Discard
|Cheese
|Soft cheeses: blue/bleu, Roquefort, Brie, Camembert, cottage, cream, Edam, Monterey Jack, ricotta, mozzarella, Muenster, Neufchatel, queso blanco, queso fresco
|Discard
|Hard cheeses: Cheddar, Colby, Swiss, Parmesan, provolone, Romano
|Keep
|Processed cheeses
|Keep
|Shredded cheeses
|Discard
|Low-fat cheeses
|Discard
|Grated Parmesan, Romano, or combination (in can or jar)
|Keep
|Dairy
|Milk, cream, sour cream, buttermilk, evaporated milk, yogurt, eggnog, soy milk
|Discard
|Butter, margarine
|Keep
|Baby formula, opened
|Discard
|Eggs
|Fresh shell eggs, eggs hard-cooked in shell, egg dishes, egg products
|Discard
|Custards and puddings, quiche
|Discard
|Fruits
|Fresh fruits, cut
|Discard
|Fresh fruits, uncut
|Keep
|Fruit juices, opened
|Keep
|Canned fruits, opened
|Keep
|Dried fruits, raisins, candied fruits, dates
|Keep
|Sliced or shredded coconut
|Discard
|Sauces, Spreads, Jams
|Opened mayonnaise, tartar sauce, horseradish
|Discard
(if above 50 °F for more than 8 hrs)
|Peanut butter
|Keep
|Jelly, relish, taco sauce, mustard, catsup, olives, pickles
|Keep
|Worcestershire, soy, barbecue, hoisin sauces
|Keep
|Fish sauces, oyster sauce
|Discard
|Opened vinegar-based dressings
|Keep
|Opened creamy-based dressings
|Discard
|Spaghetti sauce, opened
|Discard
|Bread, cakes, cookies, pasta, grains
|Bread, rolls, cakes, muffins, quick breads, tortillas
|Keep
|Refrigerator biscuits, rolls, cookie dough
|Discard
|Cooked pasta, rice, potatoes
|Discard
|Pasta salads with mayonnaise or vinaigrette
|Discard
|Fresh pasta
|Discard
|Cheesecake
|Discard
|Breakfast foods: waffles, pancakes, bagels
|Keep
|Pies and pastry
|Cream filled pastries
|Discard
|Pies: Any with filling containing eggs or milk, e.g., custard, cheese-filled, or chiffon; quiche.
|Discard
|Fruit pies
|Keep
|Vegetables
|Fresh vegetables, cut
|Discard
|Fresh vegetables, uncut
|Keep
|Fresh mushrooms, herbs, spices
|Keep
|Greens, pre-cut, pre-washed, packaged
|Discard
|Vegetables, cooked
|Discard
|Tofu, cooked
|Discard
|Vegetable juice, opened
|Discard
|Baked potatoes
|Discard
|Commercial garlic in oil
|Discard
|Potato salad
|Discard
|Casseroles, soups, stews
|Discard
Your freezer can stay totally frozen for more than 24 hours. Food will generally remain safe to eat from the freezer up to 48 hours after losing power.
Try your best to keep your fridge and freezer doors closed as much as possible during a power outage. Store frozen water bottles, or buy bags of ice to help preserve food. Never test the food to see if its safe to eat.
