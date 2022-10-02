Trevor Noah Says He’s Exiting As Host Of ‘The Daily Show’

NEW YORK (AP) — The ranks of late-night television comedy are thinning. Trevor Noah told his studio audience during Thursday’s taping that he’s leaving as host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.”

He dropped the news as a surprise when talking about how this week was his seventh anniversary in the job, when he was a surprise choice to replace Jon Stewart in the role. He said he’s filled with gratitude about the time.

Being able to travel more as pandemic fears lessened made him realize he misses learning other languages and going to other countries to perform stand-up comedy.

Two other late-night hosts — Conan O’Brien and Samantha Bee — have ended shows in the past year.