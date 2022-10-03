Gradually Warming Through The Week
A dry cold front will cool us down this weekend
Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the mid to upper 40 in the Piedmont and upper 30s in the High Country.
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Wednesday: Staying dry with plenty of sun. Highs in the low 70s.
Thursday: Temperatures rising, but still dry. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: The warmest day of the week ahead of a cold front. Highs top out near 80.
Weekend: Cooler, but dry. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Tropics:
There are two disturbances in the Atlantic:
– One near the Cabo Verde Islands has a high chance of becoming a Tropical Depression, but looks to stay out to see.
– The other is near South America. This one has a low development chance for now. The area of high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico should keep this away from the United States, but we will watch closely.
October Notes:
– Our average temperature falls 10 degrees through the month of October
– We lose 65 minutes of daylight this month
Enjoy the beautiful weather this week!
Kaitlin