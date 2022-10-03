Gradually Warming Through The Week

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the mid to upper 40 in the Piedmont and upper 30s in the High Country.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Staying dry with plenty of sun. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Temperatures rising, but still dry. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: The warmest day of the week ahead of a cold front. Highs top out near 80.

Weekend: Cooler, but dry. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tropics:

There are two disturbances in the Atlantic:

– One near the Cabo Verde Islands has a high chance of becoming a Tropical Depression, but looks to stay out to see.

– The other is near South America. This one has a low development chance for now. The area of high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico should keep this away from the United States, but we will watch closely.

October Notes:

– Our average temperature falls 10 degrees through the month of October

– We lose 65 minutes of daylight this month

Enjoy the beautiful weather this week!

Kaitlin