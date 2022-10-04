5 Students Facing Assault Charges For Fight At Statesville Senior High School

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Police in Statesville have identified 5 students seen on video punching and kicking another student. It happened Monday, October 3 at Statesville Senior High School.

Police say the injured student was treated and released from Brenner’s Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Police say they are seeking felony assault charges against the 5 students involved in the fight. Their names are not being released because they are all juveniles.

This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Statesville Police Department