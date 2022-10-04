Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: “I Don’t Care…That Our Fans Are Booing”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s been a long season for the Carolina Panthers, and we’re only four weeks in. Big mistakes on offense led to another frustrating loss Sunday, this time to the Arizona Cardinals. The stands at Bank of America Stadium were only a little over half-full and Panthers fans booed nearly every other offensive play by the end of the game.

Matt Rhule is now 11-and-26 as the Panthers head coach. Fans are not happy, and players are taking notice. Quarterback Baker Mayfield says, “I’m frustrated that we’re 1-3. That’s it, though. We’re four weeks in to the year. We’re going to come together as a locker room…I don’t care about the fact that our fans are booing or what’s going on. It’ll still be just us in the locker room. That’s all I care about. We’re going to be just fine.”

When it comes to quarterback questions, Sam Darnold is still on injured reserve, and Rhule said Monday that he is not very close to returning. So for now, Mayfield stays at starting QB.

Our question of the night: how do the Panthers fix their problems?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson

WCCB Sports anchor Kelli Bartik