Charlotte Firefighter Brings Gunshot Wound Victim To Safety After Altercation

CMPD is investigating an altercation between two men at the Berewick Town Center. One of the men in the altercation was shot sustaining injuries, however the injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Firefighter Michael Cunningham happened to be buying lunch near by the altercation, witnessing the shooting and calling 911. Cunningham took one of the men involved in the altercation that sustained a gun shot wound to safety.

One of the bystanders who caught the altercation is Neel Jadeja. Jadeja says he and others were nearby when they heard the altercation unfold. “Initially we heard the impact of the vehicles crashing. One of them had a gun, you can tell he was very seriously injured and they were fighting for a good minute.”

The 911 call was placed just after 10am. Jadeja says this is very uncharacteristic of the area. “I was scared for the safety of the customers, I was scared for the safety of the people around and of course the gentlemen involved. Very frightening to witness. There’s stuff that you see that happens in areas, but it’s definitely not something you would expect in Berewick.”