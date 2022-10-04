Classroom Central Featured On Rad Humans Segment On The Kelly Clarkson Show

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — Classroom Central will appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, October 5th. You can watch it on WCCB Charlotte’s CW at 5:00 PM.

Classroom Central’s programs foster equity in education by providing teachers and students with the free resources they need to succeed in school, thereby working to change the trajectory of the lives of students who face poverty.

It’s estimated that teachers spend, on average, $500 – $1,000 of their own money annually to provide for their students. The average starting salary of a North Carolina teacher is $35,460 and as a state, NC ranks 43rd in the nation on public school spending.

Teachers and other school personnel are eligible to shop monthly if 50% or more of their school’s students receive free or reduced-price lunches. Each month, educators are eligible to receive $2,700+ worth of free materials that include essential school supplies personal care items, STEM and Literacy materials, lesson plans, books, cleaning materials, and more.