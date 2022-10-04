CMPD AC&C Delivers Urgent Message Regarding The Critical Need For Dog Adoptions

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control’s Communication & Outreach Manager delivered an urgent message via Facebook Live. The message is one that has become familiar. There is a critical need for dog adoptions, staycations, and long-term foster homes.
“For every dog that is leaving the shelter through adoption or a foster placement, there are two dogs coming in the back door from an officer’s van. We are drowning, we are minus 40 dog kennels, said Melissa Knicely, meaning we have 40 dogs in the holding area kennels, waiting for space to open in lost dog kennels.”
The numbers:
The shelter currently has 220 dogs in its care, physically housed at the shelter, and another 70 already in foster homes.
The need:
- Dog adoptions
- Long-term fosters
- Staycations
- Spread the word about the shelter’s urgent plea
- If you know someone who has a lost pet, send them to the CMPD AC&C shelter located at 8315 Byrum Drive – Charlotte, NC 28217
- If you find a stray dog, please report it via 311 or the CMPD AC&C website, but keep it at your home and try and find the owner.
- Report found dogs