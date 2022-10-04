CMPD AC&C Delivers Urgent Message Regarding The Critical Need For Dog Adoptions

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control’s Communication & Outreach Manager delivered an urgent message via Facebook Live. The message is one that has become familiar. There is a critical need for dog adoptions, staycations, and long-term foster homes.

“For every dog that is leaving the shelter through adoption or a foster placement, there are two dogs coming in the back door from an officer’s van. We are drowning, we are minus 40 dog kennels, said Melissa Knicely, meaning we have 40 dogs in the holding area kennels, waiting for space to open in lost dog kennels.”

The numbers:

The shelter currently has 220 dogs in its care, physically housed at the shelter, and another 70 already in foster homes.

The need: