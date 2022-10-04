Edge On The Clock: Soccer Player Injured While Playing Video Games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In-store samples are back at some Trader Joe’s. The grocery store giant is offering single-serve treats and snacks like granola and Halloween cookies to customers. The samples stopped during the pandemic because of health concerns. Many brands, especially start-ups, use the samples to get attention from potential customers.

Plus, the soccer club Crewe Alexandra head into their Saturday game without a key player, after he hurt himself playing Xbox. Courtney Baker-Richardson has been ruled out after suffering a hip muscle problem. His coach says the 26-year-old hit his leg on the sofa while playing the video game, and tweaked it. He’s receiving treatment, but won’t be able to play for a while.

And, we all remember the viral Ice Bucket Challenge, circa 2014. Turns out, those videos are doing a lot of good for the treatment of ALS. The ALS Association announced that $2.2 million of the funds raised from the Ice Bucket Challenge were used to develop a new drug to treat the disease. It’s called Relyvrio, and it was just approved by the FDA. It’s an oral medication that has been shown to slow the progression of ALS. While there’s still no cure, the ALS Association says this is a major victory. The drug is expected to be available in the next four to six weeks.

