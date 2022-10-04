Edge On The Clock: Taco Bell Apologizes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Christmas tree farms say people can expect to pay more for their perfect tree this year. A survey of 55 wholesale Christmas tree growers, who make up most of the national supply, found 71-percent expect to raise wholesale prices. Many of them plan to charge retailers five to 15 percent more, with some even saying their trees will be 20 percent more. Tree farms do not expect shortages because this year’s harvest looks good, but they say operating costs have gone up over the last year.

Plus, Taco Bell is apologizing for its old breakfast menu, which included odd items like Naked Egg Tacos and Waffle Tacos. The chain is going for simpler options after customer complaints. Taco Bell’s new ad campaign features Pete Davidson, and promises to not go crazy. The new breakfast menu has breakfast burritos along with quesadillas and Crunchwraps all stuffed with eggs, cheese, and meat. The company admits it “over-innovated” the old menu, and “in breakfast, you have to be consistent.”

And, Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay a $1.26 million fine to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The payment settles civil charges after the reality TV star touted a crypto asset on Instagram, but didn’t disclose that she was paid $250,000 for the post. She also agreed to cooperate with the SEC’s ongoing investigation and not promote any crypto securities for three years. The SEC chair said the case is a reminder that when celebrities or influencers endorse investment opportunities, it doesn’t mean those investment products are right for all investors.

