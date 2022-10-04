Kardashian Kid Flips Off Paparazzi: Are Kids Off Limits?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Kim Kardashian’s 6-year-old has had enough of being photographed. In a TikTok video, Saint West is seen flipping off someone who was filming the family, in their hotel room, from the street. Fans in the comments were quick to comment on the kids’ lack of privacy. Back in July, Kim and Kanye’s oldest daughter, North, confronted the French paparazzi and asked them why they harass her family “all the time.”

A few days later, she was filmed holding up a “stop” sign toward photographers as she sat front row at a fashion show. While some celebs keep their kids private, the Kardashians tend to constantly post theirs online.

Blake Lively has been outspoken about not wanting paparazzi to take photos of her children. Recently, Lively called out the paparazzi with these photos of her baby bump on Instagram. The caption says in part, “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a unicorn sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out.”

Over the past few years, Lively has called out major publications for using images of her children after she says photographers hid outside private parties to snap the pics. Vogue pulled the photos, Harper’s Bazaar and Cosmopolitan cropped the pictures, and Elle‘s site pixelated faces.

Our question of the night: are celebrities’ kids off limits?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson