27-Year-Old Gigi Hadid Dating 47-Year-Old Leo DiCaprio

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Despite trying to keep a low profile, Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have been spotted together several times during Paris Fashion Week. E! News reports that DiCaprio flew overseas to support Gigi as she walked the runways. Gigi and Leo ignited relationship speculation over the summer after his split from girlfriend Camila Morrone.

DiCaprio is known for dating much younger women, and Hadid is no exception. He is 47 and she is 27. Gigi has reportedly been telling friends how grateful she is for a “laidback, casual, and easy” relationship.

But some speculate that an age gap that large could pose issues. The numbers on age gaps may surprise you. According to a study by Deakin University in Australia, only eight percent of married couples are categorized as having “large” age gaps. “Large” here means more than ten years. According to this study, there are pros and cons. It says that partners with a large age gap face more social and societal scrutiny. On the other hand, 75 percent of couples where younger women are partnered with significantly older men report positive romantic relationships.

The study notes that stage of life is another important factor to consider.

That brings us to our question of the night: does age matter when it comes to love?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson