Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Floyd

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Floyd. Floyd is 8 years old and 84 pounds. He arrived at the shelter on September 24th and is looking for his forever home.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering Floyd, please visit animals.cmpd.org or come by the shelter at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte.

CMPD AC&C is in critical need of dog adoptions. The shelter sent out an urgent plea yesterday afternoon via Facebook Live. Click here to learn how you can help.