Edge On The Clock: Streaker Files Police Report After Being Tackled

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The fan tackled by Bobby Wagner after running onto the field during Monday Night Football this week has now filed a police report over the incident, according to TMZ Sports. A rep for Direct Action Everywhere, the organization that took credit for streaker, says the report stems from a “blatant assault” by two Rams players.

Plus, a settlement reached in the wrongful death lawsuit of the on-set shooting that killed a cinematographer. Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust last year. The film’s director, Joel Souza was also hurt. Hutchins’ husband Matthew issued a statement saying the case will be dismissed as a result of the legal agreement. He will be named an executive producer on the movie and will get part of the profits made as a result of the settlement. Film production will resume in January.

And, Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank is going to be a mom for the first time, and she’s having twins! The 48-year-old says being a mother is something she’s been wanting for a long time. Swank says that twins run in the family on both sides, she described it as a “blessing” and “a total miracle.”

