Gradually Warming Through Friday

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows near 50.

Thursday: Temperatures rising, but still dry. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday: The warmest day of the week ahead of a cold front. Highs top out near 80.

Weekend: Cooler, but dry. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tropics:

– Tropical Depression Twelve is barely hanging on. This is forecast to dissipate by the end of the week.

– The other is near South America. This one has a high development chance. The area of high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico should keep this away from the United States, but we will watch closely.

Enjoy the beautiful weather this week!

Kaitlin