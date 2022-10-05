Tropical Wave Brings Flooding and Landslides TO Trinidad & Tobago

1/3

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO — Flash flooding from the tropical wave off Venezuela in Trinidad & Tobago

What is currently being called Invest 91L has brought torrential rain, flooding and landslides to Trinidad & Tobago.

The Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) says several roadways are now impassable.

This tropical wave has a high development chance. Fortunately for the United States, an area of high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico should keep this away from us. We will watch closely.