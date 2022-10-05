Waxhaw Police Foundation To Host 2nd Annual Fundraising Golf Tournament

WAXHAW, N.C. – The Waxhaw Police Foundation will host its 2nd annual fundraising golf tournament at Stonebridge Golf Course on October 13, 2022.

The funds raised from this event will go to support the Waxhaw Police Department.

The foundation is an independent, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose vision is to be the conduit by which citizens and businesses can supplement and support funding of innovative police programs, equipment and technology, and community relationships.

The organization is looking for sponsors and golfers.

Get more information at waxhawpolicefoundation.betterworld.org.

This is the link to register: