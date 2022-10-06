Charges Against A Steele Creek Shooting Suspect Upgraded To Murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in Steele Creek on Sunday is now being investigated as a homicide. CMPD responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 8700 block of Green Ivy Lane after 8 p.m. They found Desmond Balogun suffering from a gunshot wound. Balogun died from his injuries Wednesday October, 5th.

Clifford Leon Smith, Jr. was initially charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury. CMPD says those charges have been upgraded to Murder.

Smith remains in custody.