Charges Against A Steele Creek Shooting Suspect Upgraded To Murder

Bryan Overstreet,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in Steele Creek on Sunday is now being investigated as a homicide.  CMPD responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 8700 block of Green Ivy Lane after 8 p.m.  They found Desmond Balogun suffering from a gunshot wound.  Balogun died from his injuries Wednesday October, 5th.

Clifford Leon Smith, Jr. was initially charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.  CMPD says those charges have been upgraded to Murder.

Smith remains in custody.

 