Cuthbertson Cavaliers Game of the Week Preview

Waxhaw, NC

To say the Cavaliers have had a tough time against the Marvin Ridge Mavericks over the last seven year would be an understatement. Cuthbertson has not beaten the Mavericks since 2014. But for new Head Coach Andy Markatine, that is all in the past. “We really don’t. What we focus on is our guys doing our jobs and making sure we are prepared as we can be. For us it really does not matter if we have a rec league team or an NFL team coming over, we are going to approach things the same way, whether it is Marvin Ridge, Porter Ridge, or Weddington. It really does not matter,” Markatine said.

This season the Cavaliers sit at 2 and 4 on the season. Both players and coach say that record does not show who this team is and what they are capable of every Friday night. Coach Markatine says “Well I think making sure our guys are as prepared as they can be. I mean Marvin Ridge is a very good football team and we think we are very good as well. So although both of our records don’t indicate that, we have a team that is going to compete and be competitive.”

While Marvin Ridge has dominated this matchup recently, the Mavericks come in at 2 and 4. That alone has the Cavs thinking victory and win number 3 on the season. One player from the Cavs said “We gave a great coaching staff. We have a great team. Our brothers work together for sure. I think we want it more than them. They are going to be complacent. You know we just want to come in and definitely catch them sleeping and get a good win.