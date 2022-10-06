Disaster Drill Planned At Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you see emergency vehicles responding the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Saturday, October 8, airport officials don’t want you to be alarmed. There is a planned disaster drill taking place from 4-7 p.m.

The drill is designed to test emergency protocol and procedures. It is required by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) every three years.

The public and passengers may experience some road closures and emergency traffic around the south side of the airport. CMPD will assist drivers with traffic flow and directions starting around 3:30 p.m.