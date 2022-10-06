Operation Christmas Child Looking for Volunteers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Operation Christmas Child, a project of the Boone-based international relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, is looking for individuals to join the local effort to share a message of love and hope with children around the world. The project sends millions of shoebox gifts to children in need all over the world each year.

Charlotte is home to one of eight Processing Centers for Operation Christmas Child. The project is looking for individuals to join the local effort to share a message of love and hope with children around the world. The Processing Center in Charlotte offers a fun and exciting environment where volunteers can be an integral part of the journey of thousands of shoebox gifts, many of which may be the first gift a child has ever received.

“Every gift-filled shoebox is an opportunity to show God’s love to children in need around the world,” said Operation Christmas Child Senior Director, Randy Riddle. “You can be a part of this life-changing project by packing a shoebox, working at your local Processing Center, or praying for the children who will receive them.”

The third week in November, Operation Christmas Child collects shoeboxes filled with school supplies, toys, and hygiene items — packed by individuals and groups across the nation. From approximately mid-November to mid-December, teams prepare these shoebox gifts for international shipment to church partners, who distribute these gifts to children during local community events.

Interested volunteers can find more information and sign up here.