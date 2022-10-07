American Airlines Workers Send Meals To Victims Of Hurricane Ian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Workers with American Airlines in Charlotte are helping feed families impacted by Hurricane Ian. On Friday, workers spent the day packing nearly 4,500 food boxes with approximately 80,000 pounds of food.

The meals will be given to families in areas in Florida, Cuba and Puerto Rico that were devastated by the storm.

American Airlines is also awarding Advantage Mileage Members 10 miles per $1 donated to the Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund. To date, the effort has raised more than $3,000,000.