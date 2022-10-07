Biden Pardons Thousands Of Marijuana Convictions: Should Marijuana Be Federally Legalized?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – President Joe Biden is taking his first major step toward decriminalizing marijuana. The president announced Thursday that he will pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. Senior administration officials say the historic move would affect more than 6,500 Americans.

Biden will also encourage governors to take similar steps to pardon state simple marijuana possession charges. The move fulfills a campaign pledge to erase prior federal possession convictions and begins the process of loosening federal classification of the drug.

Biden is also asking the Department of Justice and Health and Human Services to review how marijuana should be scheduled under federal law.

Our question of the night: should marijuana be legalized federally?

