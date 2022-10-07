Edge On The Clock: Kim Kardashian Now Selling $89 Concrete Tissue Box Cover

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Kim Kardashian is getting into the home decor business. The famous influencer just launched a new line of bathroom accessories under her skin care label. The first launch is a five-piece set featuring a tissue box cover, wastebasket, a vanity tray and two containers. The items are crafted out of concrete. But the minimalist aesthetic comes with an expensive price tag. The tissue box costs $89, and $65 can get you the vanity tray. If you want the entire five-piece bundle, it will cost you $355.

Plus, Serena Williams shared a video of her daughter mistaking a tampon for a cat toy. The TikTok video shows Olympia unwrapping the tampon, and Serena asks, “What’s that?” Olympia replies, “A toy for Karma.” Karma is the name of their cat. The tennis legend captioned the video: “Who am I to steal her joy, it’s a cat toy.”

And, do you think Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava look alike? Apparently they don’t see it. While promoting her new children’s book on The Today Show, Jenna Bush Hager called the mother daughter duo “twins.” The Morning Show star responded, “Oh, you think so?” Ava, who she shares with actor Ryan Phillipe, is the eldest of her 3 children.”

