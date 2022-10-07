Sycamore Brewing Relocating In South End With A Moving Party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queen City favorite Sycamore Brewing is having a moving party over the weekend after 8 years at its original South End location. But the brewery isn’t going far. The brewery known for its Candy IPA is moving next door.

Sycamore Brewing will be among the first tenants of “The Line” – a new mixed-use property on Hawkins Avenue.

The expanded space will be five times larger than its old location. It will also include more live music, a new dining menu, a larger beverage selection and a new coffee shop.