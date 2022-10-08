Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories in Effect for the Mountains

It will be a chilly start across the region Sunday. The high country will see some of the chilliest temperatures yet this season with lows falling into the low to mid-30s.

Ashe County is under a Freeze Warning with temperatures falling near or below freezing for the first time this season. Ashe, Watauga, and the northern foothills are under a Frost Advisory. Clear skies and calm winds will likely allow patchy frost to develop overnight.

Boone, Grandfather Mountain, Jefferson, and Banner Elk will get their first freeze within the first week of October so these temperatures aren’t too out of the ordinary.

The first freeze for the Piedmont usually occurs later in the month between October 21 through the first week of November.