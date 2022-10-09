Charlotte Woman Found Safe

The Latest:

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that Mrs. McLean was found unharmed.

Previously:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are asking for information to find Willie McLean, who went missing Saturday evening.

Mrs. McLean was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on October 8th at her home on Coronet Way in North-West Charlotte.

She is believed to be on foot and was last seen wearing pink pajamas and a pink house coat. Mrs. McLean has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

She is described as a black woman with brown eyes and black or gray hair, standing at 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

