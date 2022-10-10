Carolina Panthers Fire Head Coach Matt Rhule

1/24

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have parted ways with Coach Matt Rhule after the team fell to 1-4 following their home loss to San Francisco.

#Panthers part ways with head coach Matt Rhulehttps://t.co/ihOk3QJsvH — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 10, 2022

The Panthers home game Sunday basically looked like a home game for the 49ers with the amount of red shirts in the stadium. Rhule leaves behind an 11-27 record, according to the Panthers.

The 47-year-old will be replaced on an interim basis by defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks, per team officials.

Wilks, 53, spent one year as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and has been on the Panthers coaching staff for six years.

Charlotte native and longtime #Panthers assistant coach Steve Wilks named interim head coach. pic.twitter.com/kHkpIWEY06 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 10, 2022

This is a developing story. Watch WCCB News @ TEN and follow WCCB online and on social media for full coverage of the firing of Coach Matt Rhule.