Matthews Mayor Pro Tem Pokes Fun Of Matt Rhule’s Firing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As fans react to the firing of Carolina Panther’s head coach Matt Rhule, one local leader is weighing in with an opinion of his own. The Mayor Pro Tem of Matthews, Ken McCool, tweeted on Sunday a message directed at the Panther’s ownership and key figures.

McCool tweeted if he could, he would ban Rhule, David Tepper or Baker Mayfield from Matthews. He also shared a photo of him wearing a “Fire Matt Rhule” shirt at a Charlotte Hornets game in December.

From December pic.twitter.com/8WrCCYY2OS — Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool (@KenMcCool1) October 10, 2022

McCool says he wrote the tweet in jest. On Monday, he followed up with another tweet after the official announcement that Rhule was fired.