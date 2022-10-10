Panthers Fans React To Matt Rhule’s Firing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers fans have been down right brutal when it comes to calling for Matt Rhule’s firing. The season got off to a losing start. And if you’ve been paying attention, fans at the past couple of home games at Bank of America Stadium have let Rhule have it.

WCCB Charlotte hit the streets of the Queen City to see what fans thought about Rhule’s firing. Most says they see this as a move in the right direction.

“I’m kind of excited about it honestly. I feel like it was a long time coming,” said Carter Hill, Carolina Panthers fan. “The past couple of seasons we’ve had the opportunity to have a couple of pieces in place. I just feel like they just weren’t being handled properly.”

“For me, it’s like a personal thing. It’s like hey whatever brings value to the team, ” said Isaac McIntyre, Carolina Panthers fan. “Because at the end of the day we really need an organization that can come together and actually win games and bring it home for us.”

Sports radio’s QCB, host of Live With The QCB on 94.7 FM did not mince words when it comes to putting pressure on owner David Tepper to step up and lead the team in a new direction.

“I just think it sucks right now. The Panthers fans are in a funk and rightfully so,” said QCB. “The only finger you have to point at, David Tepper.”