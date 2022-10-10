Real Men Wear Pink Swing Fore A Cure Golf Event To Be Held October 17th

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — The American Cancer Society (ACS) of Western North Carolina and South Carolina has launched its annual Real Men Wear Pink Campaign of Charlotte. Real Men Wear Pink (RMWP) is an exclusive group of corporate and community leaders who rise to the challenge by wearing pink for the month of October.

RMWP candidates and supporters will host a Swing Fore A Cure Golf Event on October 17 at Emerald Lake Golf Course, Matthews. Sponsorships and foursomes are still available by visiting the website: https://RMWPGolf.givesmart.com.