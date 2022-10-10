Rhuled Out: Should The Panthers Now Try To Win Or Secure High Draft Pick?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – 38 games as Panthers head coach, and Matt Rhule went 11-and-27 with zero playoff appearances. The firing comes less than 24 hours after a 37-to-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and less than three years into a seven-year, $62M contract.

Rhule lost 11 of his last 12 games. A major complaint from fans: his inability to put a competent offense on the field. Under Rhule, the Panthers went one-and-27 when allowing 17 or more points, including 25 such losses in a row.

There’s a lot of money left on Rhule’s contract. $40 million, to be exact. So for the next 48 months, he’ll make $834,000 dollars per month. That’s $27,800 per day. Or $1,158.33 per hour, even while he’s sleeping, which is $19.31 per minute. Of course, that all changes the moment he signs with a new team or school. His contract contains offset language, meaning when he signs a new contract, his salary there will deduct from the $40M owed by Carolina.

Interim head coach Steve Wilks is a Charlotte native. He played for West Charlotte High School, App State and even the Charlotte Rage Arena League team. He has coached at Johnson C. Smith and was on Carolina’s Super Bowl 50 staff. He has been the defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach for the Panthers this season.

That’s a look at what’s ahead for rest of the season, which brings us to our question of the night: would you rather the Panthers win, or get a higher draft pick?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Kelli Bartik

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson