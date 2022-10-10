Woman Dies After Being Hit By A Bus Uptown

1/3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have released the name of the woman who was struck by and pinned under a bus Sunday night.

On October 9th, around 7 p.m., officers arrived at the intersection of S. Cedar Street and W. 4th Street for a pedestrian, Destiny Vazquez, 19, pinned under a 2013 Van Hool Commuter Coach bus.

The Charlotte Fire Department was able to get Vazquez out from under the bus, and she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. However, she later passed away.

Officials say that it appears that Vazquez was walking on the crosswalk across W. 4th Street and had the right of way.

While Vazquez was walking, the driver of the bus, Dominique Massey, 35, tried to make a right turn on a green light and allegedly hit Vazquez.

Police say that it appears Massey was not impaired and that speed was not a factor. Massey has been charged with Failure to Yield the Right of Way and Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is still investigating this crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mercedes at 704-432-2169, extension 5. The public can also anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com.