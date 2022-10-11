Chester 16-Year-Old Found Safe

UPDATE:

CHESTER, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says that Jala Sims was found safe.

We are happy to report that Jala Sims has been located and is safe. https://t.co/DjVjrTCTSj — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) October 11, 2022

PREVIOUSLY:

CHESTER, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding Jala Sims, 16, who they say walked away from her school this morning.

Deputies say that Sims arrived at the Chester County School District’s Alternative School this morning and was last seen just before 9:45 a.m.

Sims is between 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She currently has red hair and was last seen wearing khaki pants and a black polo.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.