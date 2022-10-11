Mac’s Speed Shop Now Open In Concord

1/2

CONCORD, N.C. (News Release) — Mac’s Speed Shop, serving award-winning BBQ since 2005, is cutting the ribbon on their newest location in Concord, N.C. The excitement for the new store’s October premiere kicked into gear a few weeks ago when country music star and American Idol judge Luke Bryan stopped by to promote his new beer, Two Lanes.

The newest Mac’s, conveniently located near Concord Mills Mall just off I-85’s Speedway Blvd exit, will be engineered for energetic eating, socializing, and enjoying local musicians performing live. The Beer, Bikes and BBQ concept will pay homage to its core values with a lighted vehicle display and a new large outdoor patio with a stage for live music. There will also be fireplaces to warm up the outdoor dining area, plus a new indoor/outdoor room and bar with an interior stage.

“With expansive outdoor seating and an extended parking bay for bike and car staging, live music will be a big part of our promotional calendar. We’ll do everything possible to turn locals, mall-shoppers and race fans from all over into Mac’s fans,” said Mac’s Hospitality Group’s President Tony Salerno. “We are excited to bring Mac’s to the Concord area after hearing from loyal customers for years that we needed a location near the Interstate, the mall and the speedway. We listened and found the perfect location for our newest addition to the Mac’s family!” The address for the new Mac’s will be 8021 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord, N.C.

Mac’s has locally-owned-and-operated North Carolina stores in Charlotte’s South End, Lake Norman and Steele Creek neighborhoods, Matthews, Greensboro, Fayetteville and Wilmington. Upstate South Carolinians can enjoy Mac’s in Greenville, S.C.