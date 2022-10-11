Rain and Storms Return to the Forecast

AM Headlines:

Some patchy fog is possible this AM

Partly Cloudy, but dry and mild Tuesday

Showers return late Wednesday

Rain and Storms Early Thursday ahead of a cold front

Dry and cooler weekend Discussion:

Starting off the day with more clouds which have kept temps milder overnight. Highs will top out in the low to mid-70s with peeks of sunshine this afternoon. A cold front will approach from the west tomorrow. Clouds will thicken up through the day with scattered showers possible beginning in the afternoon with highs reaching the low 70s. Overnight lows will only fall into the 60s under clouds and an increase in moisture. Timing is everything and as of now, the severe threat remains limited with this boundary as it pushes through early Thursday. We will still have to monitor for a stronger storm, or two that could produce damaging wind but overall storm risk will be more isolated. High pressure fills in this weekend bringing back cooler temps back in the forecast. Lows will tumble into the 40s Friday morning. Highs will only reach the low 70s under mainly sunny skies. Dry through Sunday for any weekend outdoor plans.

Tropics Outlook:

Watching an area of low pressure in the SW Gulf of Mexico. This is producing an area of disorganized showers and storms over the Bay of Campeche. It will drift northwest this morning and will enter an environment that will be conducive for some development. However, late week upper levels winds will nix any further development. Regardless of if this storm becomes a TD or not, it will produce heavy rain and a potential flooding threat for parts of Mexico.