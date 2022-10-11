Woman Dead After Lincoln County Crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a woman has died after a crash between her car and a dump truck.

On October 10th, around 11 a.m., troopers were sent to an accident at the intersection of Reeps Grove Church Road and Hulls Grove Church Road.

Troopers say Willie Richard, 88, was driving a 2009 Kia Spectra and tried to turn left onto Reeps Grove Church Road from Hulls Grove Church Road.

Officials state that Richard turned in front of a 2002 International dump truck operated by the NCDOT Division of Highways.

The driver of the dump truck, Brandon Rudisill, 27, was not injured. Willie Richard was in critical condition and later died from her injuries.