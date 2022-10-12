Center City Weekend With Moira Quinn: Movies In The Park, Hola Festival, Biketoberfest, and More

CHARLOTTE, NC — Moira Quinn is always in the know with fun events around Charlotte. This week, catch a movie outside, visit the Hola Festival, and more.

Movies in the Park, presented by Blooming Smiles Pediatric Dentistry

September 15

Wilmore Centennial Park (205 W Kingston Ave.)

Activities/music at 5pm, movie at 7pm

Grab your favorite picnic blanket and head to South End’s Wilmore Centennial Park on October 15 th for a free showing of “Moana”! Children’s activities and music begins at 5pm, and the movie will show at 7pm. Learn more about Movies in the Park, presented by Blooming Smiles Pediatric Dentistry.

Hola Festival

October 15

Tryon Street from W Brooklyn Village to 4 th

12-6pm

Celebrate Hispanic and Latino culture and history in Uptown Charlotte at the Hola Festival on October 15! Starting at 12pm, enjoy live musical and dancing performances, local vendors, and of course, great Latin street food.

Firefighters Pancake Breakfast

October 15

The Market at 7 th Street (224 E 7 th Street)

8-11:30am

Help support Charlotte Firefighters at the annual Firefighter’s Pancake Breakfast on October 15! Enjoy plain and blueberry pancakes in support of the Firefighters’ Burned Children’s Fund. There is a suggested donation of $3 for children and $5 for adults.

Biketoberfest

October 22

Triple C Brewing (2900 Griffith St.)

Biketoberfest is back! On October 22, participants can bike, walk, run the Biketoberfest route, followed by an after-party at Triple C Brewing! Biketoberfest is hosted by Sustain Charlotte.

Register today: https://raceroster.com/events/2022/62701/sustain-charlottes-biketoberfest

Rail Trail Cleanup Volunteer Opportunity

September 15

New Bern Light Rail Station (129 New Bern St)

Registration at 10-11am, volunteer appreciation event at 12pm

Join volunteers as they help keep Charlotte beautiful at the Rail Trail Cleanup on September 15! Register and pick up your supplies at New Bern Light Rail Station between 10 and 11am, and then stroll the Rail Trail picking up litter. Afterwards, enjoy raffles, swag, and a free drink at the volunteer appreciation event, hosted at The Union at 12pm. The Rail Trail Cleanups are sponsored by U.S. Bank as part of the I Heart Rail Trail initiative.