Union County Sheriff’s Office Unveils New Administration Building

UNION CO., NC — The Union County Sheriff’s Office unveiled its new administration building. The 62,000-square-foot facility is equipped with a crime lab, a real-time crime center, and a huge evidence storage lab.

The Sheriff’s Office says the new facility could help cut down on crime, while also speeding up the judicial system. Currently all forensic blood testing is sent to a crime lab in Raleigh. Authorities say it could take months to get those results back.

Chief Deputy James Maye is calling the new crime lab a game changer.

“We’ll be able to test things like blood kits in house. Producing results in a week or less, instead of that several month period that we talked about before. Which hopefully in turn makes our court system more efficient.”

Six staff members are assigned to the crime lab. They will be conducting fingerprinting and texicology testing.