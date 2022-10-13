CATS CEO John Lewis Set to Resign on November 30

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — John Lewis, CEO of the Charlotte Area Transit System, is resigning.

City Manager Marcus Jones made the announcement during a virtual briefing Thursday afternoon. Lewis’s last day is November 30.

The current Assistant City Manager, Brent Cagle will serve as interim CATS CEO while a national search is being conducted for Lewis’s replacement. Cagle previously served as the Aviation Director/CEO for Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Lewis has come under fire in recent months after a CATS bus driver was shot and killed, increasing resignations from bus drivers who fear for their safety, and the number of bus routes that ran late or didn’t show up at all.

A statement was released by city officials on behalf of Lewis which says “Today, I made the difficult announcement to staff that I am departing CATS to pursue private sector opportunity. In my seven years with CATS, I am proud of the great work we achieved and that we showed up for the community every day. I am so thankful I had the privilege to make CATS and every employee a part of this chapter of my life, and I am excited to cheer on CATS as I continue to be a part of the Charlotte community as a transit advocate and rider.”

Mayor Vi Lyles also released a statement “I’ve known John to be a dedicated and passionate professional – someone who deeply cares for this organization and this community. I want to thank John for this service and wish him the best in his new position. The City Manager and his leadership team will provide transit customers with reliable service with a focus on improved customer service.”

