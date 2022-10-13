Cool, Creative DIY Halloween Costume Ideas That Won’t Scare Your Wallet

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Thrift stores are great places to find inexpensive items for your DIY Halloween costume this year. The Goodwill location in Fort Mill, S.C. has a large inventory of items you can get creative with. The store also has complete costumes for children and adults. The children’s costumes are just $5.99 and the adult costumes are $7.99. See what WCCB Charlotte’s Joe Duncan and fashion influencer and thrifter, LaTrice James were able to find during their shopping trip.