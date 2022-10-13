Edge On The Clock: Davante Adams Charged With Misdemeanor Assault

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A plan to save the world, by taxing cow burps. New Zealand wants to tax farmers for their livestock emissions. The country has about 10 million cattle and 26 million sheep. When they pass gas and burp, they emit methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Farmers have raised concerns about the high cost of this plan. The government says the revenue raised will go back into the sector through technology, research, and incentive payments.

Plus, Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams is facing charges after shoving a credentialed media worker. We showed you this video Tuesday night. Adams is now charged with misdemeanor assault, according to ESPN. He was cited for an “intentional, overt act” that inflicted “bodily injury.” The man who was shoved, a freelancer for ESPN, filed a police report after the incident on Monday night. Adams has apologized in a postgame interview and on Twitter.

And, a new musk from Elon Musk. The billionaire is selling a perfume named “Burnt Hair.” You can buy it for a hundred dollars on his Boring Company website (that’s the name of his tunneling company). The site describes the perfume as “the essence of repugnant desire.” On Wednesday, he tweeted that he has already sold 10,000 bottles of the perfume, which he says is about “$1M of burnt hair.”

