Game Of The Week Has Playoff Implications

Charlotte, NC – Two of the best teams in Charlotte will face off this week in a game that has major playoff implications. Mallard Creek, which has won 3 state championships, travels to Hough to take on the Huskies who are looking for their first.

“I think that when we get into the playoffs, hopefully, we will be playing our best football at that point,” says Hough Head Coach Matt Jenkins.

The Huskies come into Friday night’s matchup at 6 and 1 on the season and have been dominant on both sides of the ball. The offense averaging 40 points a game, while the defense is allowing less than 7.

Senior JT Smith says, “I feel like our defense is going to do their job. We have a couple of key returners on the D line and linebackers and they will be straight come game time.”

Senior Brandan Palmer added, “We are just building each week. We just really trust all our coaches on defense. I am not worried about anything.”

As for their opponent, Mallard Cree, the Mavericks, who have 3 state titles, sit at 5 and 2 on the season. Just like Hough, Mallard Creek is rolling on offense averaging just over 40 points a game while also giving up less than 7. Head Coach Kennedy Tinsley knows his team needs to keep playing the way they have all season long.

“We expect a dog fight,” Tinsley said. “We really got to be prepared and have a few good days, these next few days will be important.”

“We are really confident in our ability to beat them. You know to execute our plan. We have been doing a lot of different stuff on offense, bringing in a lot of different packages on defense. So we are really prepared and confident in our ability to beat them,” said Maverick Senior Michael Short.

Senior Justin Wheeler added, “The defense is good, don’t get me wrong. Our defense is amazing, probably one of the best in the state, but I still believe this offense can lead this team to a state championship.”

And that road to the championship could be a lot smoother for the winner of this week’s matchup.